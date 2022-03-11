Police up patrols after multiple reports of school children being approached by strangers in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Over the last two weeks, police say they've received three different reports of school children being approached by strangers in Frederick's Hillcrest area.
So far police have been unable to establish that a crime occurred, but plan on increasing patrols in the area to help prevent one from happening.
Still anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior is asked report it by calling 301-600-2102.
You can also leave information anonymously by calling 301-600-8477, or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Police also gave a list of these tips to help students stay safe.
- Know a direct route to and from your school, and ensure that route is followed consistently.
- Obey all traffic laws and use crosswalks when available
- Young children should be accompanied by an adult when possible
- Refrain from using electronic devices and wearing headphones when walking
- Walk with a buddy
- Maintain awareness of your surroundings
- Wear bright clothing
- Do not provide strangers with any information about yourself or the school you attend
- If a motorist stops to ask you a question, do not approach the vehicle
- Never accept rides from strangers or people you know without your parents' permission
- If someone calls to you, approaches you, or makes you feel uncomfortable, quickly find the closest adult you trust and tell them what happened.