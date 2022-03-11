Police up patrols after multiple reports of school children being approached by strangers in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. — Over the last two weeks, police say they've received three different reports of school children being approached by strangers in Frederick's Hillcrest area.

So far police have been unable to establish that a crime occurred, but plan on increasing patrols in the area to help prevent one from happening.

Still anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior is asked report it by calling 301-600-2102.

You can also leave information anonymously by calling 301-600-8477, or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Police also gave a list of these tips to help students stay safe.