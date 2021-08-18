Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Two victims were assaulted and robbed in an Annapolis home invasion on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
<p>An Annapolis Police vehicle. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
17-year-old shot and killed in Annapolis
Posted at 9:35 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 09:35:10-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police is currently searching for the two suspects that were involved in an Tuesday morning home invasion.

On Tuesday, at a little before 5:50 a.m., officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 1900 block of West Street.

The victims, two adults, reported that unknown men forcefully entered their home. The victims said the men were armed with semi automatic handguns and wearing masks.

The suspects assaulted the victims and stole cell phones and other personal items before fleeing the residence.

The victims were not seriously injured in this incident.

This situation is being investigated by detectives, so anyone with information is urged to contact them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019