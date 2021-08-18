Police: Two victims were assaulted and robbed in an Annapolis home invasion on Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis Police is currently searching for the two suspects that were involved in an Tuesday morning home invasion.

On Tuesday, at a little before 5:50 a.m., officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 1900 block of West Street.

The victims, two adults, reported that unknown men forcefully entered their home. The victims said the men were armed with semi automatic handguns and wearing masks.

The suspects assaulted the victims and stole cell phones and other personal items before fleeing the residence.

The victims were not seriously injured in this incident.

This situation is being investigated by detectives, so anyone with information is urged to contact them.