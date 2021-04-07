Police: Two victims identified and treated for two unrelated Columbia shootings

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police have identified two victims in two separate non-fatal shootings in Columbia on April 5 and 6. Investigators do not believe that either shooting was random and there is no indication that they are related.

On April 5, 20-year-old Bryan Lamont Lewis, of Ellicott City, was shot in the shoulder and leg in the 6500 block of Woven Moonbeam. Police were called to the location at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found Lewis nearby.

He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was treated and released.

On April 6, 19-year-old Dante Quadir Vizcarrondo, of Columbia, was shot once in the arm in the 5000 block of Three Kings Lane. Police were called to the location at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired and found Vizcarrondo.

He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was also treated and released.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.