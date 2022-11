ESSEX, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting in Essex.

Officers responded to the unit block of Chelmsford Court for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, police located two males inside a parked vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, an 18-year-old, is in stable condition. The second victim, 17-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone with information to call 410-307-2020.