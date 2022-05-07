Police: Two officers injured, one dog shot during a domestic dispute arrest

BALTIMORE — Two officers were injured in a dog attack while attempting to arrest two suspects involved in a domestic dispute.

According to police, shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 500 block of Mount Holly Street. Once they arrived, officers quickly determined that two individuals needed to be arrested.

While attempting their arrest, a Pitbull escaped from an adjacent room and attacked both officers. One was bit in the leg. He was transported to Mercy Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The other officer was bit on the hand. He was treated at the scene and was able to continue the investigation.

A third officer fired his firearm, striking the dog. The Pitbull was taken to an area animal hospital, where it's being treated.

The investigation is still ongoing.