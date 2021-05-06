Police: Two men shot in possible targeted attack in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police are investigating after two men were shot in Baltimore County on Wednesday.

When detectives responded to the 3200 block of Kessler Road just before 7 p.m., they found two men shot in the lower body. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

While this case remains under investigation, detectives believe this was a targeted attack.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something in the area on Wednesday evening is being asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.