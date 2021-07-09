Watch
Police: Three suspects were arrested and charged for a Brooklyn Park home invasion

Posted at 11:43 AM, Jul 09, 2021
BROOKLYN PARK, Md — Three suspects were arrested and charged Thursday night for participating in a home invasion.

At around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5200 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn Park for a report of an armed subject.

A male suspect, who knew the victim, entered the residence, displayed a handgun and demanded property. The victim complied and the suspect fled in a vehicle occupied by two other suspects.

Responding officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, a white Volkswagen, but it fled. Officers pursued and the vehicle came to a stop in the 6000 block of Ritchie Highway.

The three occupants of the Volkswagen, who have been identified as 36-year-old Wayne Joseph Rothe, of Pasadena; 35-year-old Tiera Nicole Barnett, of Owings Mills; and 33-year-old Leonus Quinn Matthews, Jr., of Pasadena, were taken into custody and charged.

