Police: Three people shot, one dead in Edgewood triple shooting

EDGEWOOD, Md. — One victim was killed Thursday night in a triple shooting in Edgewood, according to Harford County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10:10 p.m., deputies were called to the 1700 block of Crimson Tree Way for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found 29-year-old Charles Robert Pugh, Jr., of Edgewood, and 31-year-old Jasmine Marie Brooks, of Aberdeen, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

Deputies immediately rendered emergency and life-saving measures to both individuals.

Medics transported Brooks to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Pugh, however, was transported by Maryland State Police Medivac Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later died.

While deputies were on the scene, they were notified that a third individual, 39-year-old Rashard Kareen Brown, walked into the emergency room of Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. His wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives have worked tirelessly overnight to collect evidence, interview witnesses, review video footage of the incident, and follow up on leads. At this time, they do not believe that this to be a random incident or that there is a threat to the greater community.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5442. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7Lockup.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000. Submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.