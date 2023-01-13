Watch Now
Police: Suspects sought after Harriet Tubman statue vandalized in Annapolis

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jan 13, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Annapolis are looking for two people after the Harriet Tubman statue was vandalized at the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

This incident happened on December 17.

The statue depicts Tubman holding a beaded staff, but a foot-long section of the staff had been stolen.

The staff is very distinctive and the people who stole it may not have been aware of its significance according to the Annapolis Police Department.

If you have information on the identities of these suspects, please contact A/Cpl. L. DeLeonibus at lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov.

