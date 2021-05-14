Police: Suspect flees after robbing a TD Bank in Glen Burnie Thursday evening

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A suspect robbed a TD Bank in Glen Burnie Thursday evening.

According to police, at around 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the TD Bank at 7926 Crain Highway for reports of a robbery.

The unknown male suspect entered the bank and displayed a note to the teller announcing the robbery. The clerk complied and the suspect fled north on Crain Highway with an undetermined amount of money.

No weapons were used during this incident.

Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.