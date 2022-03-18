Watch
Police stop Dundalk man walking in the street to learn that he just killed his mother

Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:50:56-04

DUNDALK, Md. — A 24-year-old Dundalk man is an custody for allegedly murdering his mother.

Police were called around 4am Thursday for unknown trouble in the 7300 block of Kirtley Road.

Arriving officers encountered Raymond G. Swartz walking in the street.

Investigators soon discovered his mother, 54-year-old Stacy Franz, inside her home nearby suffering from multiple puncture-type wounds.

She died on scene. Police took Swartz into custody, and charged him with the murder.

There's no word yet on what led to the incident.

