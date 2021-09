HALETHORPE, Md. — Thursday will mark 34-years since the body of an infant was discovered inside a dumpster behind a Halthorpe grocery store.

Farmers collecting scraps for their livestock found the baby inside a tied-up white trash bag.

Decades later, investigators still need your help identifying the child.

At the time, a Superfresh occupied 5101 East Drive, now it's a Save A Lot.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 410-307-2020.