Police: Skeletal remains discovered in April are of Silver Spring woman who went missing in 2018

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Human skeletal remains were discovered back on April 15, in the woods off Route 29 near New Hampshire Avenue in Gaithersburg.

On December 24 Montgomery County Police revealed DNA results that identified the remains as Brenda Lee Hopkins.

She'd been reported missing since August 2018. Hopkins was 68-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Thus far, detectives have been unable to establish an exact date or place of when Hopkins was last seen.

With no evidence of foul play, investigators believe Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home on Eden Road in Silver Spring.