Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: Skeletal remains discovered in April are of Silver Spring woman who went missing in 2018

items.[0].image.alt
Montgomery County Police
Brenda Lee Hopkins
Brenda Lee Hopkins
Posted at 11:20 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 11:28:52-05

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Human skeletal remains were discovered back on April 15, in the woods off Route 29 near New Hampshire Avenue in Gaithersburg.

On December 24 Montgomery County Police revealed DNA results that identified the remains as Brenda Lee Hopkins.

She'd been reported missing since August 2018. Hopkins was 68-years-old at the time of her disappearance.

Thus far, detectives have been unable to establish an exact date or place of when Hopkins was last seen.

With no evidence of foul play, investigators believe Hopkins may have suffered from Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home on Eden Road in Silver Spring.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019