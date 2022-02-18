Police: Silver Spring men caught red-handed scamming elderly couple out of thousands

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two Silver Spring men are accused of scamming an elderly Anne Arundel County couple out of thousands of dollars.

It all started when the victims received a phone call that claimed their son was under arrest and in need of bail money.

The couple ended up being tricked into giving the callers $9000.

Eventually they caught on and filed a report with Anne Arundel County Police.

While officers were on scene, the couple took another call from the scammers who requested $20,000 more.

When they got to the couple's house to pick up the money, police were there waiting to arrest them.

They've been identified as 31-year-old Nalfi Rondon and JonPaul Bernal, 25.

SEE ALSO: Scammers try extorting money from seniors, falsely claiming their grandchild's been arrested

It's not the first time incidents like this one have been reported in Maryland.

In 2020 WMAR reported on several similar instances in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, and Queen Anne's Counties.

The feds even got involved at one point resulting in two arrests.