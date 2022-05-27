Police: Shots fired after two men in SUV bump woman off the road on I-270

FREDERICK, Md. — Police say a woman was bumped off the road by two men while riding along I-270 in Frederick County Thursday afternoon.

The victim said a black Generation Nissan with two men inside rammed the back of her vehicle.

When she pulled off onto the ramp to assess any damage, the SUV stopped behind her.

That's when the two men got out and approached.

Police say one got into the passenger's side of the victim's car and tried robbing her.

The other man also confronted the woman, which set off a struggle.

Eventually both men fled back to the SUV, but not before the victim reported hearing gunshots.

No one was struck, however police found several spent shell casings on the ramp way.

Anyone who may have been in the area sometime before 12:40pm and witnessed this incident is asked to call police at 301-600-4173.

