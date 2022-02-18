Police seize nearly 47 grams of drugs from Motel 6 room in Linthicum

LINTHICUM, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police on Thursday seized more than 47 grams of drugs.

And it all started with a traffic stop on Nursery Road near Fairview Avenue in Linthicum.

Police first noticed crack cocaine in the car and arrested the driver.

Further investigation led police to the Motel 6 at 5179 Raynor Avenue.

It was there inside a room where police arrested a second suspect and discovered the drugs listed.

17.57 grams of suspected Heroin

13.68 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine

6.34 grams of suspected Cocaine

9.56 grams of suspected Marijuana

$1,052.00 of U.S currency

Packaging Material

1 Digital scale

Leo David Eades, 54 of Baltimore, and Tara Annette Hill, 36 of Chesapeake Beach, have been charged.