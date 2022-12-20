Police seek suspect in connection with a road rage assault near Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — They are out there on the roads.

“Just the other week, I had a guy cut me off and then give me the middle finger, because he got in front of me,” said Codi Nicholas of Glen Burnie.

Motorists filled with rage taking it out on whomever crosses their path.

“Nothing’s changed,” said Hunter Wilson who lives in Severn, “The weather is colder, but this happens every year. Every time around the holidays, people get more antsy. I don’t even know what to do.”

It was about four o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday at Route 100 and Arundel Mills Boulevard when two cars involved in an emotionally-charged encounter came to a stop at a red light.

“When the driver of one of the vehicles took out a handgun and pointed it at the driver and a teenage daughter that was operating the vehicle next to them,” said Marc Limansky of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Both cars drove away without shots fired, but police are now on the lookout for a white Audi Q5 driven by a woman believed to be in her fifties who brandished the weapon.

To avoid road rage, experts have some tips for you.

They say you should refrain from aggressive driving like tailgating, brake checking or even quick lane changes, as well as laying off your horn.

It’s a different form of defensive driving, which could help save your life.

“Just try and get away as safely as possible,” said Nicholas, “Try to avoid the situation at all costs, and if they keep following you, I guess the best thing to do is call the police at that point.”