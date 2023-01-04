Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police seek assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a triple shooting

Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.51.18 PM.png
Baltimore city police
Screen Shot 2023-01-03 at 7.51.18 PM.png
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 19:53:47-05

Detectives need help locating a suspect connected to a murder that occurred on June 16, 2022.

The suspect, 31-year-old Jamal Smith, is wanted for murder and two attempted murders that occurred in the 200 block of Redwood Street.

The victim, Ryan Harris, 28, was shot and killed. Two other men were shot but suffered non-fatal wounds.

Smith also has an open warrant for aggravated assault.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-637-8970, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices