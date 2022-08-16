Watch Now
Police searching for suspects in BB gun shooting in Annapolis

Posted at 4:57 AM, Aug 16, 2022
ANNAPOLIS — Police in Annapolis are looking seven teens in connection to a theft and the firing of a BB gun in the Westfield Annapolis mall.

Officers were called to the mall around 7 p.m. Friday.

They say a group of teens approached three other teens over a pair of glasses. When the glasses were given to the group, they took off.

The owner of the glasses tried to get them back, but was shot by a BB gun several times.

The teen had minor injuries.

Anyone with information can call Southern District detectives at 410-222-1960.

