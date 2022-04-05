Police searching for people who battered, kicked patrol car during car meet up in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Police in Laurel are looking for several people who battered, kicked and vandalized a marked patrol car over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. on April 2, an officer in his patrol car attempted to clear a large crowd gathered at a car meet up in the area of Chevy Chase Drive at Sweitzer Lane.

According to police, there were about 100 cars and a large group of spectators.

Prince George's County Police

While the officer turned on his lights and sirens, a group of people circled the patrol car and began to kick and vandalize it.

The officer was not injured.

Prince George's County Police

Police say there have been no arrests made, but images were released of several people striking and kicking the patrol car. One person was armed with a pole.

“The behavior toward our officer on Saturday was criminal. Attacking a cruiser should not be a source of entertainment for anyone. We take this seriously and we know the community does too. It’s completely unacceptable. The officer showed great restraint under these circumstances,” said Laurel Police Chief Malik Aziz.

Those involved in this incident could face multiple charges to include malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing and hindering a law enforcement officer.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

