BALTIMORE — Police are searching for two masked robbery suspects in Baltimore City.

Both men are wanted for robbing a Radecke Avenue 7-Eleven on June 7, 2021.

The first suspect is 5'10, slim and was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and grey striped sweatpants during the robbery.

The second suspect was wearing a dark green or grey t-shirt, black shorts, tan work boots, and a black ravens hat.

If you have any information call 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.