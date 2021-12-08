Police search for suspect caught on video robbing bank in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera allegedly robbing a bank in Ellicott City.
It happened December 3 at Howard Bank on Baltimore National Pike.
In the video the man appears to hand the teller a note demanding cash.
Once given the money, he appears to count it out before fleeing.
Recognize this suspect? #HoCoPolice are asking for the public's help in ID'ing the suspect in a Dec. 3 robbery at Howard Bank in Ellicott City. Up to $1,500 reward offered. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov. You may remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/0aeeiWOHNb— Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) December 8, 2021