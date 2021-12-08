Watch
Police search for suspect caught on video robbing bank in Ellicott City

Howard County Police
Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 12:30:35-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police are looking for a suspect caught on camera allegedly robbing a bank in Ellicott City.

It happened December 3 at Howard Bank on Baltimore National Pike.

In the video the man appears to hand the teller a note demanding cash.

Once given the money, he appears to count it out before fleeing.

