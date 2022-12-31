Police search for man linked to a South Baltimore homicide

BALTIMORE — Police need your help identifying a man pictured in these photos which they believe is connected to a homicide in South Baltimore.

It happened Thursday, just before 2 p.m., in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. Officers discovered an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died shortly after.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.