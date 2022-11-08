Watch Now
Police search for hit and run driver accused of fatally striking man in Linthicum

Posted at 9:36 AM, Nov 08, 2022
LINTHICUM, Md. — Police are looking for whoever was behind the wheel of a car that fatally struck a man, and fled the scene in Linthicum Monday night.

It happened around 7:15pm at the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Schulamar Road.

Anne Arundel County Police were initially called to the location for a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find the unidentified victim, who died on scene.

Police say he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, and may have been trying to cross the street at the time.

Not much is known about the getaway vehicle, but investigators believe it was a white Lexus.

Anyone with information can call police at 410-222-8573 or 410-222-4700.

