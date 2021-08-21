Police search for driver in accident that left motorcyclist seriously injured

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, md. — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

Shortly after 2:00 am on Saturday, a Nissan travleing on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Grove Ridge Court tried to make a left turn directly in front of a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling southbound.

The Nissan was struck by the motorcycle and the motorcyclist, 38-year-old Kadem Matthew Hodge, flew off of his bike.

The driver of the Nissan, 30-year-old Ronald Scott Clark Jr., ran from the scene on foot and remains at large. The additional three occupants of the Nissan were uninjured and remained at the crash site.

The motorcyclist is currently in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Ronald Clark Jr. is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at (410) 222-8573 or our anonymous tip line at (410) 222-4700.