WOODLAWN, Md. — Police are responding to a person barricaded in a home in Woodlawn in Baltimore County.

Officers responded to the home in the 5300 block of Dogwood Road for a domestic disturbance.

Police said that due to the circumstances surrounding the call, this is now a barricade.

Officers have been at the home since around 2:30 p.m.

No other information was provided.