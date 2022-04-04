Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police say a Glen Burnie man was driving two children without a license when he crashed into a pond

anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Anne Arundel County Police
anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 12:23:29-04

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Glen Burnie man faces charges after driving without a license and crashing his car into a pond with two children inside.

It happened April 1 around 9:15pm on Donaldson Avenue, near Severn-Danza Park.

Luckily an officer was nearby and heard the crash.

Oswaldo Ramirez-Lopez, 27, had apparently lost control of his vehicle which ended up going through trees and a fence, before becoming half-submerged in a drainage pond.

The crash left four people trapped inside the car, including a nine-month-old and three-year-old child.

As the vehicle began taking on water, two arriving Anne Arundel County officers leaped in and shattered the passenger window to pull the children to safety.

The officers then went back and rescued the adults.

Aside from being cold and wet, everyone was okay.

On top of having no driver's license, it turns out that Ramirez-Lopez also had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019