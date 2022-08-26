Police say a Columbia man stayed inside a Giant Food store after it closed, then robbed the place

ODENTON, Md. — A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.

It happened August 19, at the store on Annapolis Road in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police say an employee was heading to the store office after business hours, when they were caught off guard by the suspect.

The employee was reportedly pushed and forced to open the office door, as the suspect demanded cash.

Once he got the money, the suspect fled.

About a week later, detectives arrested and charged 23-year-old Warren Nathaniel Maynard.

Turns out he also allegedly robbed a Glen Burnie Royal Farms back on June 27, and a Chipotle on July 30.