Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police say a Columbia man stayed inside a Giant Food store after it closed, then robbed the place

Tied to other robberies in Glen Burnie
Giant Food.jpg
File
Giant Food
Giant Food.jpg
Posted at 1:15 PM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 13:17:05-04

ODENTON, Md. — A Columbia man is accused of remaining inside a Giant Food store after it closed, and then robbing the place.

It happened August 19, at the store on Annapolis Road in Odenton.

Anne Arundel County Police say an employee was heading to the store office after business hours, when they were caught off guard by the suspect.

The employee was reportedly pushed and forced to open the office door, as the suspect demanded cash.

Once he got the money, the suspect fled.

About a week later, detectives arrested and charged 23-year-old Warren Nathaniel Maynard.

Turns out he also allegedly robbed a Glen Burnie Royal Farms back on June 27, and a Chipotle on July 30.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019