Police: Salisbury teen who never returned home from walk died in a hit an run

SALISBURY, Md. — Maryland State Police are searching for the driver in a hit and run crash that left a 14-year old boy dead, Sunday night in Salisbury.

The boy's parents initially called police around 11:30 p.m. after he hadn't returned home from an earlier walk.

While searching on foot in the area of the 800-block of Parker Road, troopers heard a sound around the bypass south of Center Road.

That's where they found the boy unconscious on the shoulder of the road. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Evidence recovered at the scene suggests the victim was run over by a car.

Troopers found car parts there which revealed a Cadillac Escalade may have been involved.

Just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, the car believed to be involved was located at a hotel parking lot in the 3000-block of Merritt Mill Road.

So far, police have been unable to locate anyone connected to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.

