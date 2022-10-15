Police: Road closed due to fire activity in Harford County

WHITE HALL, Md. — A road closure is in place for Troyer Road between Hunter Mill Road and Norrisville Road due to fire activity, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

The fire is in the 3100 block of Troyer Road.

Harford County Volunteer Fire PIO, Rich Gardiner, told WMAR the cause of the fire was initially "a controlled burn but quickly got out of control."

The fire department is expected to be on the scene for several hours, working on the incident.

There are no reported injuries.