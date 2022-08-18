Watch Now
Man killed in shooting inside Mall of Prince George's

Posted at 5:08 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:26:05-04

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was killed in a shooting inside Mall of Prince George's Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead inside the mall, located on East-West Highway.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police said it is not an active threat and the scene is secure.

Sources told WJLA several shots were fired in the food court of the mall.

Police said they don't believe it was a random act.

Officers told people to avoid the mall.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if any arrests were made.

