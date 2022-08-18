Man killed in shooting inside Mall of Prince George's

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was killed in a shooting inside Mall of Prince George's Thursday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m., and the man was pronounced dead inside the mall, located on East-West Highway.

HPD is responding to a report of shots fired at the Mall at Prince George's. Please avoid the area. More info as it becomes available. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

Shortly before 5 p.m., police said it is not an active threat and the scene is secure.

Sources told WJLA several shots were fired in the food court of the mall.

Hyattsville Police confirm a shooting death at the Mall at Prince George’s around 4:00 p.m. The victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers do not believe this was a random act. The mall and surrounding areas are secure. — Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) August 18, 2022

Police said they don't believe it was a random act.

Officers told people to avoid the mall.

Police have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting, or if any arrests were made.