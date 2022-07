JESSUP, Md. — Five people were injured during an altercation Friday evening at Jessup Correctional Institution.

Officials said all five of the victims are expected to survive.

WMAR-2 News was at the scene as several people were taken away by ambulance.

Officials have not said how the altercation started, or if officers or inmates were the ones who were injured.

