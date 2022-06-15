Watch
Police rescue nursing deer after mother was hit by car in Eldersburg

Maryland Natural Resources Police Twitter
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 09:04:30-04

ELDERSBURG, Md. — A baby deer was rescued Sunday in Eldersburg, after it's mother had been struck and killed by a car.

Maryland Natural Resources Police say the fawn was trying to nurse on the deceased doe.

Officer Marney responded and was able to locate the lost fawn and bring it to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic.

