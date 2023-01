BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released a video searching for two suspects in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of 31-year-old Dashawn Anderson.

Anderson was stabbed to death in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Jan.18 around 1:35 p.m.

In the video BPD released, the suspects can be seen walking down the street.

To watch the video, click here.

Police say if you have information to call detectives at 410-396-2100.