Police release photo of Chevrolet Malibu involved in hitting 15-year-old in Baltimore County

PhotoOfActualMalibu.jpg
Baltimore County Police
PhotoOfActualMalibu.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 08, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police released a photo of a car involved in striking a 15-year-old after stepping off an MTA bus early Thursday.

Police said that around 5 a.m., at the intersection of Liberty Road and Old Court Road, that a teen was crossing Liberty Road after she got off the bus and was then struck by a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The girl is still in critical condition, according to police.

Police said the four-door Malibu is between a 2013 and 2015 with a moon roof, dark-tinted windows and an unidentifiable round sticker on the passenger rear window.

The car also has damage to the passenger side front quarter panel and the outer grill is also missing in the area of the fog lamp.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to immediately contact police at 410-887-5396.

May 16, 2019