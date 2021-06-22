Police recover body of swimmer who went missing during family gathering Monday in Wicomico Co.

SHARPTOWN, Md. — The body of a 53-year-old Delaware man was recovered from the Nanticoke River Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police say John Davis had gone swimming around 5pm Monday during a family gathering at Cherry Beach Park in Wicomico County. Nearby boaters apparently saw Davis struggling to keep his head above water, but by the time they got there he'd already sunk below the surface.

Dive teams searched until sundown Monday, before picking back up again Tuesday morning.

Davis' body was found about a quarter mile away from where he was last spotted.

