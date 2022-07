PIKESVILLE, Md. — Officers from the Pikesville Precinct recovered a body from Quarry Lake and the autopsy is pending.

Around 12:30 p.m., on July 21, officers responded to the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive for reports of an unresponsive person.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a person unresponsive in Quarry Lake.

Water recovery efforts took place, but when they recovered the body, they were dead.

This story will continue to be updated.