Police: Pot deal ends with seller shooting buyer in Severn

Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 10, 2022
SEVERN, Md. — A pre-arranged drug deal ended with gunfire Saturday night in Severn.

Anne Arundel County Police say a 22-year-old man met with a marijuana dealer in the 8200 block of Consett Court.

After paying, the buyer told police the seller refused to hand over the pot, and instead pulled out a gun shooting him.

Police said they found the victim after he'd fled the scene, only to find that he too had been armed with a handgun.

The victim is expected to survive.

Based off evidence collected on scene, investigators believe more than one shooter could've been involved.

So far, there is no indication that the victim returned fire from his weapon.

Four cars were also damaged by gunfire during the incident.

No arrests have been made thus far.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

