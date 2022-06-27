Police: Persons of interest sought after in Fells Point shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking to identify people of interest in reference to the Fells Point shooting, Sunday morning, that left two people injured.

They have released the photos of possible persons of interest and a vehicle of interest.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Aliceanna Street around 2:19 a.m., Sunday morning.

A 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach and a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stops at 1-866-7LOCKUP.