Police: Pedestrian struck on Route 97 in Cooksville dies Thursday morning

Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 13:13:34-04

COOKSVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened in Cooksville on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Route 97, between Frederick Road and I-70, when it struck a man walking in the roadway.

The man, 37-year-old Brian Hite, of Walkersville, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger were uninjured and remained on scene.

Police believe the man was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck and that foggy and dark conditions may have contributed to the collision.

The investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed at this time.

