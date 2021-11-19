Watch
Police: Pedestrian struck and killed in Ellicott City on Thursday

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Howard County police
Posted at 6:45 AM, Nov 19, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating an Ellicott City fatal pedestrian crash.

On Thursday, at around 6:30 p.m., a 2021 Toyota Venza was traveling westbound on Route 40, near Greenway Drive, when it struck a man in the travel portion of the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one in the vehicle was injured and the man was not in a crosswalk or at an intersection when he was struck.

Although no charges have been filed, the investigation into the collision is ongoing. The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

