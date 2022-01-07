Police: Pedestrian hit and killed in Baltimore County on Wednesday

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Wednesday night in Baltimore County.

At around 8:30 p.m., a 2013 Lexus IS 250 struck a pedestrian along Belair Road, near Taylor Avenue. At the time of the crash, the Lexus was traveling northbound on Belair Road.

A preliminary investigation determined, the pedestrian, 34-year-old Byron Blowe, stepped into the northbound travel lane of Belair Road, from a sidewalk near Taylor Avenue, when he was struck by the 2013 Lexus.

Blowe was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It does not appear that Blowe was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. However, the driver remained at the scene.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues working to determine all of the factors that contributed to this crash.