Police: Patient took victim's pants during carjacking outside Glen Burnie hospital

Anne Arundel County Police
Brian Terince Nesbitt
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 27, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a patient who allegedly carjacked a man outside a hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers first responded around 2 p.m. to Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for a behavioral health patient who had walked out of the hospital while under the care and custody of medical staff.

As police were on scene investigating, a carjacking was reported outside the hospital.

Police say the victim was eating lunch in their vehicle in the hospital's parking garage, when the suspect opened the door, got into the vehicle, and said "get [me] out of there.”

The victim ended up driving to the Horizons building nearby, where the suspect took the victim's pants and changed out of the hospital gown before taking off in the car.

The victim was not injured.

Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Brian Terince Nesbitt. It's believed he's homeless and fled somewhere in Baltimore City.

Below is a photo of Nesbitt and what the car looks like.

Brian Terince Nesbitt

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145.

