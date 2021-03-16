Police: Man killed after being shot at busy intersection in Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL — A man was killed in Windsor Mill after being shot in broad daylight on Tuesday.

At about 2:15 p.m., a call came in for a single vehicle accident at Dogwood Road and Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill.

When police arrived, they found a man shot in the upper body. The victim was flown to Shock Trauma where the he was pronounced dead.

This shooting occurred in broad daylight in an area that is typically well traveled, according to police.

This is the second shooting in two days in Windsor Mill — although police say the crimes aren’t linked.

The owner at Boungorno Pizza didn’t hear the shots but said he feels for the victims and their families, but violence outside also hurts their business.

“It’s really sad what’s going on, but I mean we are in the place that we’ve been effected by coronavirus,” said Usman Ayyaz. “I know as crime goes up people are going to be scared to come out and that will effect us too. But the sad thing is the person who got shot passed away.”

Anyone who may have seen something is being asked to contact Baltimore County Homicide Detectives at 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.