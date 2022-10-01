Watch Now
Police: One man killed Saturday following a overnight hit-and run

WMAR/Chris Verri
Posted at 2:09 PM, Oct 01, 2022
BALTIMORE — One man is dead following a hit-and-run Saturday in the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the area where they located a 51-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle.

Crash Team investigators later learned that the victim was attempting to get into his own vehicle when he was struck by an unknown sedan.

That sedan fled the scene, heading southbound on Park Heights Avenue.

Anyone with information about this fatal hit-and-run is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2606 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

