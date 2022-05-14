Watch
Police: One man dead after crashing into utility pole Saturday afternoon

Posted at 7:57 PM, May 14, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — One man is dead following a single vehicle crash into a utility pole Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the accident occurred on West Nursery Road and River Road. An investigation revealed that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on West Nursery Road approaching River Road. The driver lost control of the truck while in a curve just prior to River Road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was identified as 65-year-old Kurt Ignatius Johnson. Johnson was transported to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced deceased shortly after.

He will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

