Police on the scene of double shooting in West Baltimore, one person killed

Lenny Rice
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 14, 2022
BALTIMORE  — Police are on the scene of a double shooting in West Baltimore.

Around 7:24 p.m., and officer was at W. Lafayette Avenue and N. Calhoun Street when gunshots rang out in the 800 block of N. Calhoun Street.

Units responded and found two unknown male victims who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

