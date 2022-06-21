Police on the scene of a drive-by-shooting that left one person injured

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are on the scene of a drive-by-shooting in East Baltimore that sent one man to the hospital.
The shooting took place in the 2500 block of Marborne Ave., during a birthday party.
One house has two visible bullets holes in a window.
Gunfire also hit a blue Nissan Sentra.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital.
He's expected to survive.
Crime scene investigators are currently on the scene.
