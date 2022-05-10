Watch
Police on the lookout for man who escaped from Spring Grove Hospital

Posted at 10:08 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 10:08:08-04

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police need help finding a man who reportedly escaped from the Spring Grove state psychiatric hospital in Catonsville.

Police say Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson ran off Monday, and was last seen wearing a gray Super Mario T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 410-780-2700.

