Police on the lookout for man who escaped from Spring Grove Hospital

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police need help finding a man who reportedly escaped from the Spring Grove state psychiatric hospital in Catonsville.

Police say Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson ran off Monday, and was last seen wearing a gray Super Mario T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes.

.@mdsp is looking for Marquel Quincy Matthews-Jackson, who escaped Mon from Spring Grove Hospital in Catonsville. He is 5-5, 125lbs. He was last seen wearing a grey Super Mario T-shirt, black sweatpants and gray tennis shoes. Call 410-780-2700 with any info on his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/SpSDV0uNn0 — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 10, 2022

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 410-780-2700.