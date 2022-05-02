Police on the lookout for armed man in Baltimore County

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — The southern-most end of the Northern Central Railroad or NCR Trail along Paper Mill Road shut down by police in search of a man who it is feared may be armed and on foot.

“We just came up here to do a bike ride and found out that the trail is closed, because of some report of somebody running around with a gun in the neighborhood,” said Dave Wollner of Baltimore.

The subject of the search, 31-year-old Jingyi Deng, who was last spotted in the Cockeysville area, and overnight, a SWAT team converged on a nearby neighborhood along Snowberry Court.

Baltimore County Police

“We had a helicopter over head. We had about five police vehicles. We had dogs,” said Bob Lidston who looked on as the operations continued Monday morning. “I heard from a neighbor that there was somebody inside with a weapon who supposedly had threatened suicide and had left some sort of pinging device inside and that’s why police thought he was inside.”

By mid-day, police had amassed a number of resources outside the Pennsylvania Dutch Market at a shopping center along York Road to aid in the search.

A search for a man who may pose a danger to himself and to the public at large.

“I certainly don’t want anyone to be troubled,” said Lidston. “And it sounds like its an individual who has some particular problems.”

Police say if you spot Deng, you should not approach him.

Just call 911.